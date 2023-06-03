Advanced search
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:13 2023-06-02 am EDT
3.700 AUD   +3.06%
04:19pDd : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Skelton Family Trust, buy
EQ
04:17pDd : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Josephine Rachel Bush, buy
EQ
04:12pDd : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, buy
EQ
DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Josephine Rachel Bush, buy

06/03/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2023 / 22:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Josephine Rachel
Last name(s): Bush

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the board of directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.65 AUD 29820.50 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.65 AUD 29820.50 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Name: ASX (Sydney, Australia)
MIC: APXL


03.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

83607  03.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648779&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
