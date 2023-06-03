DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Skelton Family Trust, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.06.2023 / 22:16 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Skelton Family Trust
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Mark
|Last name(s):
|Skelton
|Position:
|Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.70 AUD
|4084.95 AUD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.70 AUD
|4084.95 AUD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|ASX (Sydney, Australia)
|MIC:
|APXL
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|
|Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
|
|6000 Perth
|
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|
