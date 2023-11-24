

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.11.2023 / 19:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Vincent Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 160,909 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 160,909 performance rights. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

24.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

