Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2023 / 19:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Vincent
Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 160,909 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 160,909 performance rights. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
87563  24.11.2023 CET/CEST

