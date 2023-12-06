

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.12.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Vincent Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Amendment

Amendment with regard to the volume and the aggregated price and volume of the transaction indicated in sections 4 c) and 4 d)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.650524 USD 212041.92 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.650524 USD 212041.92 USD

e) Date of the transaction

30/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction

Name: ASX MIC: XASX

