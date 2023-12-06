Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Vincent
Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Amendment
Amendment with regard to the volume and the aggregated price and volume of the transaction indicated in sections 4 c) and 4 d)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.650524 USD 212041.92 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.650524 USD 212041.92 USD

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Name: ASX
MIC: XASX


Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
87793  06.12.2023 CET/CEST

