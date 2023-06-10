|
DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.06.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Gavin
|Last name(s):
|Rezos
|Position:
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 AUD
|0.00 AUD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|
|Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
|
|6000 Perth
|
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
8,55 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
-41,4 M
-
-
|Net cash 2023
|
494 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|-11,2x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
404 M
404 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|-10,6x
|EV / Sales 2024
|41,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|184
|Free-Float
|55,5%
|
|Chart VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|3,58 AUD
|Average target price
|9,75 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
|172%