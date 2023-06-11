Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:42 2023-06-09 am EDT
3.580 AUD   -1.38%
07:46aNvr : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06/10Dd : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights
EQ
06/03Dd : Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Skelton Family Trust, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/11/2023 | 07:46am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.06.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Jun 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
167.335.301


11.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

1653951  11.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
