EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.08.2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)30 Aug 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
168.335.301


Language:English
