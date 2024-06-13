EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.06.2024 / 10:17 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Jun 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:
188.188.571
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


Language: English
