EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure or other measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
13.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1923789 13.06.2024 CET/CEST