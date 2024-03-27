VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 624 223 132

(Company)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This Corporate Governance Statement is for the period ended 31 December 2023 and is dated as at, and approved by the Board on 27 March 2024.

This Corporate Governance Statement discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council in its publication Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (Recommendations). The Recommendations are not mandatory, however the Recommendations that will not be followed have been identified and reasons provided for not following them along with what (if any) alternative governance practices the Company intends to adopt in lieu of the recommendation.

The Company has adopted various Corporate Governance Policies, Charters and Codes which provide the written terms of reference for the Company's corporate governance duties and are available on the Company's website athttp://www.v-er.eu.

(b) The Board strives to provide a safe and inclusive workforce that maintains a diverse, sustainable and high achieving workforce. The Company is committed to a workforce culture that attracts and retains employees with diverse backgrounds and skillsets and empowers them to demonstrate our values and achieve high levels of performance and sets appropriate measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally.

The Diversity Policy is available on the Company's website.

(a) The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy which provides a framework for the Company to establish and achieve measurable diversity objectives, including in respect of gender diversity. The Diversity Policy allows the Board to set measurable gender diversity objectives and to assess annually both the objectives, if any have been set, and the Company's progress in achieving them.

If the entity was in the S&P / ASX 300 Index at the commencement of the reporting period, the measurable objective for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board should be to have not less than 30% of its directors of each gender within a specified period.

(B) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.

(A) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole workforce (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or

(2) the entity's progress towards achieving those objectives; and

(1) the measurable objectives set for that period to achieve gender diversity;

(c) disclose in relation to each reporting period:

(b) through its board or a committee of the board set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity in the composition of its board, senior executives and workforce generally; and

The Board Charter outlines the roles, responsibilities and accountabilities of the Company Secretary. In accordance with this, the Company Secretary is accountable directly to the Board, through the Chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the Board.

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

The Company has written agreements with each of its Directors and senior executives.

The Company's Nomination Committee Charter requires the Nomination Committee to ensure that each Director and senior executive is a party to a written agreement with the Company which sets out the terms of that Director's or senior executive's appointment.

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

(d)Under the Nomination Committee Charter, all material information relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director must be provided to security holders in the Notice of Meeting containing the resolution to elect or re-elect a Director.

Nomination Committee Charter. The Company's Nomination Committee Charter requires the Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) to ensure appropriate checks (including checks in respect of character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history (as appropriate)) are undertaken before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a Director or to appoint them as a senior executive.

(c) The Company has guidelines for the appointment and selection of the Board or a senior executive in its

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a director or senior executive or putting someone forward for election as a director; and

A copy of the Company's Board Charter, is available on the Company's website.

(b)The Board Charter sets out the specific responsibilities of the Board, requirements as to the Board's composition, the roles and responsibilities of the Chair and Company Secretary, the establishment, operation and management of Board Committees, Directors' access to Company records and information, details of the Board's relationship with management, details of the Board's performance review and details of the Board's disclosure policy.

(a) The Company has adopted a Board Charter that sets out the specific roles and responsibilities of the Board, the Chair and management and includes a description of those matters expressly reserved to the Board and those delegated to management.

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

A listed entity should have and disclose a board charter setting out:

In accordance with the Company's Board Charter, the Nominations Committee is responsible for the approval and review of induction and continuing professional development programs and procedures for Directors to ensure that they can effectively discharge their responsibilities. The Company Secretary is responsible for facilitating inductions and professional development.

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors and for periodically reviewing whether there is a need for existing directors to undertake professional development to maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

The Chair of the Board, Dr Wedin, is not an independent Director as he is both an executive director and one of the Company's substantial shareholders; however he is not the CEO/Managing Director. The roles of Chair and CEO/Managing Director are separate.

The Board Charter provides that, where practical, the Chair of the Board should be an independent Director and should not be the CEO/Managing Director.

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity.

The Board comprised of 9 directors as 31 December 2023, 6 of whom are considered to be independent; there are currently 8 directors of which 5 are considered independent. As such, independent directors do currently form a majority of the Board.

The Company's Board Charter requires that, where practical, the majority of the Board should be independent.

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent directors.

(c) The Company's Annual Report will disclose the length of service of each Director, as at the end of each financial year.

(b) Ms Bush provided consulting services to the Company that were outside her role as a non-executive director, however due to the discrete nature and quantum of fees paid for such services, the services do not or would not be perceived to compromise their independence. The securities issued to the independent Directors are based on service. The Company will disclose in its Annual Report any instances, including the above, where this applies.

(a) The Board Charter requires the disclosure of the names of Directors considered by the Board to be independent. The Company will disclose those Directors it considers to be independent in its Annual Report and on its ASX website. The Board considers Ranya Alkadamani, Dr. Heidi Grön, Annie Liu, Josephine Bush, Mark Skelton and Dr. Günter Hilken as independent directors as at 31 December 2023 1 .

(c) the length of service of each director.

(b) if a director has an interest, position, affiliation or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;

The Board Charter requires the disclosure of each Board member's qualifications and expertise. Full details as to each Director and senior executive's relevant skills and experience are available in the Company's Annual Report and on the Company's website.

The Board has developed a formal board skills matrix. Gaps in the collective skills of the Board are regularly reviewed by the Board as a whole, with the Board proposing candidates for directorships having regard to the desired skills and experience required by the Company as well as the proposed candidates' diversity of background.

Under the Nomination Committee Charter, the Nomination Committee (or, in its absence, the Board) is required to prepare a Board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has (or is looking to achieve) and to review this at least annually against the Company's Board skills matrix to ensure the appropriate mix of skills and expertise is present to facilitate successful strategic direction.

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

(5) reports the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings in the Annual Report.

(4) has its charter located on the Company's website; and

(2) had a majority of its members being independent Directors;

(1) consisted of Ranya Alkadamani (Chair), Gavin Rezos and Josephine Bush as well as one of either Mark Skelton, Dr Heidi Grön or Dr Günter Hilken;

(a)The Company had a Nomination Committee during the period which:

(b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(4) the members of the committee; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose:

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO BE EFFECTIVE AND ADD VALUE

PRINCIPLE 3 - INSTIL A CULTURE OF ACTING LAWFULLY, ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1 A listed entity should articulate and disclose its values. YES The Board believes in and supports lawful, ethical and responsible decision making. The Company's values are contained in the Corporate Code of Conduct & Ethics.

3.2 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and

(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that code. YES (a) The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct & Ethics applies to the Company's Directors, senior executives and employees. The Company's Corporate Code of Conduct & Ethics is available on the Company's website.

(b) Material breaches of the Corporate Code of Conduct & Ethics need to be reported to the Board.

3.3 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose a whistleblower policy; and

(b) ensure that the board or a committee of the board is informed of any material incidents reported under that policy. YES (a) The Company's whistleblower policy is available on the Company's website.

(b) All material incidents are communicated to the Audit, Risk and ESG Committee or the Board.

3.4 A listed entity should: (a) have and disclose an anti-bribery and corruption policy; and

(b) ensure that the board or committee of the board is informed of any material breaches of that policy. YES (a) The Company's Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy is available on the Company's website.

(b) All material incidents are communicated to the Audit, Risk and ESG Committee or the Board.

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD THE INTEGRITY OF CORPORATE REPORTS

4.1 The board of a listed entity should: (a) have an audit committee which: (1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-executive directors and a majority of whom are independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not the chair of the board, and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and (5)in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b)if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs that independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner. YES (a) The Company's Audit, Risk and ESG Committee contains three members, all of which are non-executive, the majority of which are independent and is chaired by an independent Director who is not the Chair. Its members during the period were Josephine Bush (Chair), Gavin Rezos and Dr Heidi Grön.

(b) The Audit, Risk and ESG Committee Charter is contained on the Company's website and the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee and the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings is contained in the Annual Report.

4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive from its CEO and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. YES The Company's Audit, and Risk and ESG Committee Charter requires the CEO and CFO (or, if none, the person(s) fulfilling those functions) to provide a sign off on these terms. The Company currently obtains and intends to obtain a sign off on these terms for each of its financial statements in each financial year.

4.3 A listed entity should disclose its process to verify the integrity of any periodic corporate report it releases to the market that is not audited or reviewed by an external auditor. YES Quarterly Cashflow Reports are circulated to the Board for review along with the Quarterly Activities report.

PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE

5.1 A listed entity should have and disclose a written policy for complying with its continuous disclosure obligations under listing rule 3.1. YES The Board Charter provides details of the Company's disclosure policy. In addition, the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy details the Company's disclosure requirements as required by the ASX Listing Rules and other relevant legislation. Both documents are available on the Company website.

5.2 A listed entity should ensure that its board receives copies of all material market announcements promptly after they have been made. YES The Managing Director, and Executive Chair on behalf of the Board, are aware of all market announcements. The Executive Chair then provides material announcements to the Board.

5.3 A listed entity that gives a new and substantive investor or analyst presentation should release a copy of the presentation materials on the ASX Market Announcements Platform ahead of the presentation. YES Confirmed.

6.1 A listed entity should provide information about itself and its governance to investors via its website. YES Information about the Company and its governance is available on the Company's website.

6.2 A listed entity should have an investor relations program that facilitates effective two-way communication with investors. YES The Company has adopted a Shareholder Communications Strategy which aims to promote and facilitate effective two-way communication with investors. The Strategy outlines a range of ways in which information is communicated to shareholders and is available on the Company's website. The Company also has an internal public and investor relations team.

6.3 A listed entity should disclose how it facilitates and encourages participation at meetings of security holders. YES Shareholders are encouraged to participate at all general meetings and AGMs of the Company and such participation is facilitated by the share registry. The Company is pleased to provide Shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in virtual meetings through an online meeting platform, where shareholders will be able to watch, listen and vote online. Upon the despatch of any notice of meeting to Shareholders, the Company Secretary shall send out material stating that all Shareholders are encouraged to participate at the meeting.

6.4 A listed entity should ensure that all substantive resolutions at a meeting of security holders are decided by a poll rather than by a show of hands. YES All shareholder resolutions are decided by a poll rather than a show of hands and the Company enlists its share registry to assist with this process.

6.5 A listed entity should give security holders the option to receive communications from, and send communications to, the entity and its security registry electronically. YES The Shareholder Communication Strategy provides that security holders can register with the Company to receive email notifications when an announcement is made by the Company to the ASX, including the release of the Annual Report, half yearly reports and quarterly reports. Links are made available to the Company's website on which all information provided to the ASX is immediately posted. Shareholder queries should be referred to the Company's Public & Investor Relations Manager at first instance or the Company Secretary.

PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK

7.1 The board of a listed entity should: (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, each of which: (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b)if it does not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing the entity's risk management framework. YES (a) The Company's Audit, Risk and ESG Committee contains three members, all of which are non-executive, the majority of which are independent and is chaired by an independent Director, qualified and experienced in accounting and financial matters and who is not the Chair. In accordance with the Company's Board Charter, prior to establishment of the Audit, Risk and ESG Committee the Board carried out the duties that would ordinarily be carried out by this committee.

(b) The Audit, Risk and ESG Committee Charter is contained on the Company's website and the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee and the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings is contained in the Annual Report.

7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: (a) review the entity's risk management framework at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues to be sound and that the entity is operating with due regard to the risk appetite set by the board; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether such a review has taken place. YES (c) The Audit, Risk and ESG Committee Charter requires that the Audit, Risk and ESG Committee should, at least annually, satisfy itself that the Company's risk management framework continues to be sound.

(d) The Company's Audit, Risk and ESG Charter requires the Company to disclose at least annually whether such a review of the company's risk management framework has taken place. A review of the company's risk management framework was undertaken during the financial year.