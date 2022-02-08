Vulcan Energy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VUL
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 08, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
VUL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
37,492
08/02/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
624223132
1.3
ASX issuer code
VUL
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
8/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
19-Aug-2021 08:39
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
VUL
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Tranche 3 of the Partnership Agreement to be issued in June 2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
8/2/2022
ASX +security code and description
VUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
37,492
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Via Partnership Agreement VUL as Official Partner of Rosberg X Racing, obtaining global exposure of its Zero Carbon Lithium brand & business through advertising & promo space via RXR team.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
357,674.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
This is the 2nd of 3 tranches, value estimate based on 15 day VWAP of $9.54. 13,122 of the shares will be subject to 9 months escrow.
Application for quotation of +securities
