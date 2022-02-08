Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vulcan Energy Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VUL

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

VUL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

37,492

08/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

624223132

1.3

ASX issuer code

VUL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

19-Aug-2021 08:39

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

VUL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Tranche 3 of the Partnership Agreement to be issued in June 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

Placement Details

only

8/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

VUL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

37,492

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Via Partnership Agreement VUL as Official Partner of Rosberg X Racing, obtaining global exposure of its Zero Carbon Lithium brand & business through advertising & promo space via RXR team.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

357,674.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is the 2nd of 3 tranches, value estimate based on 15 day VWAP of $9.54. 13,122 of the shares will be subject to 9 months escrow.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
