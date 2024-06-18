Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Correction of a release from 13/06/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 18, 2024 at 05:49 pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Correction of a release from 13/06/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.06.2024 / 23:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Street:
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
Postal code:
6000
City:
Perth Australia
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. City of registered office, country: Madrid, Spain
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
CGI3 Pty Limited
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
6.29 %
0.00 %
6.29 %
188,188,571
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
AU0000066086
0
11,839,612
0.00 %
6.29 %
Total
11,839,612
6.29 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.
%
%
%
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific GmbH
%
%
%
HOCHTIEF Australia Holdings Ltd.
%
%
%
CIMIC Group Ltd.
%
%
%
CGI3 Pty Limited
6.29 %
%
6.29 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18 Jun 2024
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in geothermal energy and lithium exploration and production. The Companyâs segments include Germany, Other European (France and Italy) and Australia. The Germany segment is engaged in the supply of geothermal energy, exploration relating to the Zero Carbon Lithium Project and engineering services. The Other European segment is engaged in exploration relating to battery minerals and geothermal lithium. It focuses on decarbonizing the carbon production footprint of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles by producing a lithium hydroxide monohydrate chemical product with zero carbon footprint, from its geothermal lithium brine project in the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany. Its subsidiaries include Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH, Vulcan Energy Europe Pty Limited, Vulcan Energy Subsurface Solutions GmbH, and Vulcan Energy Engineering GmbH, among others.
