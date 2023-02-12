Advanced search
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:39:06 2023-02-12 pm EST
6.830 AUD   -4.61%
05:13pVulcan Energy Resources Limited : Definitive feasibility study shows significantly improved economic metrics for Phase One of Vulcan's Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project
EQ
02/02Vulcan Energy Resources Limited : Appendix 5b - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
EQ
02/02Vulcan Energy Resources Limited : December Quarterly Activities Report
EQ
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Definitive feasibility study shows significantly improved economic metrics for Phase One of Vulcan's Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project

02/12/2023 | 05:13pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Study results/Research Update
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Definitive feasibility study shows significantly improved economic metrics for Phase One of Vulcan’s Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project

12-Feb-2023 / 23:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has concluded the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Phase One development of Vulcan’s Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project. Vulcan aims to be the world’s first integrated lithium chemicals and renewable energy producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Vulcan aims to be the first integrated, renewable heat and power, lithium extraction and lithium hydroxide refining project, to supply the battery electric vehicle industry from Europe, for Europe. The DFS and Resource-Reserve update was based on newly acquired data from the Company's geothermal production and reinjection wells and lithium extraction pilot plant, engineering studies, newly acquired seismic data, and state-of-the-art modelling and simulation techniques.  The main results of the study are as follows:
  • Targeting 24Ktpa Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LHM) p.a. production from EU, for EU.
  • Targeting >300GWh/a renewable power, >250GWh/a renewable heat production p.a.
  • >250% increase in estimated NPV8: €3.9Bn pre-tax, €2.6Bn post-tax. 
  • 34% estimated IRR pre-tax, 26% IRR post-tax.
  • €1,496M estimated CAPEX, increase broadly in line with larger project size and inflation.
  • Low estimated OPEX of €4,359/t LHM.
  • Targeted 3.5-year payback (Integrated Project). Target start of production end-2025.
  • Net zero per tonne estimated LHM carbon footprint: a world first in the lithium industry.
  • Zero Scope 1 fossil fuels. Net water consumption very low.
  • Increase in Resources and Reserves relative to Integrated Phase One PFS: the largest lithium Resource in EU at 26.6Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

This DFS confirms the economic viability of the Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. business model. The economic metrics for Phase One of the Company's Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project are significantly improved compared to the assumptions in the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released in January 2021.

As these latest studies demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility as well as the sustainability of the Company's business model, Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. expects a positive signal effect for the financing of the further implementation of the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project.
 

12-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1557725

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1557725  12-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1557725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
