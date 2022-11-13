Advanced search
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-11 am EST
7.770 AUD   +2.64%
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH has successfully developed and tested a proprietary lithium extraction sorbent for sustainable lithium extraction from the Upper Rhine G

11/13/2022 | 05:11pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Study results/Research Update
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH has successfully developed and tested a proprietary lithium extraction sorbent for sustainable lithium extraction from the Upper Rhine G

13-Nov-2022 / 23:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd, has successfully developed and tested a proprietary lithium extraction sorbent, VULSORB™️, for sustainable lithium extraction from the brine of the Upper Rhine Graben.

VULSORB™️ has demonstrated higher performance and lower water consumption for lithium extraction in Vulcan’s pilot plant, compared with commercially available sorbents also tested by Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH. The test-work has been carried out using brine from the geothermal plant in Insheim which is operated commercially by another company belonging to the Vulcan Group.

The manufacturing process for VULSORB™️ has been shown to be environmentally benign, with many of the reagents recycled and with opportunities for Vulcan to use its own produced lithium to manufacture future sorbent once in production, thus reducing Vulcan’s carbon footprint and operating costs while fulfilling the European Union’s circular economy goals. 

The process developed by Vulcan is significantly faster, more efficient and has a smaller carbon footprint than the industry's conventional method of extracting lithium on a large scale through evaporation and chemical reagents, followed by the use of sodium hydroxide to produce lithium hydroxide. The sorbent extraction takes place within hours rather than the 18 months required by conventional extraction methods.  
 

13-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
E-mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486227

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1486227  13-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486227&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
