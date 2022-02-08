DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has filed its application for a dual listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



08-Feb-2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has filed its application for a dual listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited has filed its application for a dual listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Perth, Australia, 8 February 2022 -?Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (the "Company"; ASX: VUL), the ASX-listed Company which is aiming to become the world's first integrated lithium chemicals and renewable energy producer with a net zero carbon footprint, has filed its application for admission to listing on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") (Prime Standard). The dual listing of the entire share capital of the Company on the FSE will be carried out without an accompanying public offer or a private placement of shares.

Once complete, the Company will become the first ASX-listed company to have a dual listing on the Regulated Market of the FSE. The listing prospectus is scheduled to be published on 11 February 2022 subject to the approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on the Company's website https://v-er.eu/investor-centre/.

Admission to listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the FSE is expected to occur on

14 February 2022 with trading expected to commence on 15 February 2022 under the trading symbol VUL and the international securities identification number (ISIN) AU0000066086.

For and on behalf of the Board:

Daniel Tydde | Company Secretary

Investor Relations:

Germany: Beate Holzwarth, Chief Communications Officer | bholzwarth@v-er.eu | + 49 (0) 171 440 7844

Australia: Jessica Bukowski, PR & IR Manager | jbukowski@v-er.eu | +61 (0) 420 528 355

About Vulcan

Vulcan is aiming to become the world's first lithium producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Its ZERO CARBON LITHIUM(TM) Project intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource, which is Europe's largest lithium resource, in Germany. Vulcan's unique, ZERO CARBON LITHIUM(TM) Project aims to produce both renewable geothermal energy, and lithium hydroxide, from the same deep brine source. In doing so, Vulcan intends to address lithium's EU market requirements by reducing the high carbon and water footprint of production, and total reliance on imports. Vulcan aims to supply the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle market in Europe, which is the fastest growing in the world. The Vulcan Zero Carbon Lithium(TM) Project has a resource which could satisfy Europe's needs for the electric vehicle transition, from a source with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, for many years to come.

Disclaimer

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Japan or South Africa. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (the "Company") in the United States, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada, Japan or South Africa or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada, Japan or South Africa, subject to certain exceptions.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. An investment decision regarding securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus which will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht?(BaFin)) and will be available free of charge on the website of the Company.

In member states of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in the case of the United Kingdom, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by the Company that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.