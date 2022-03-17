Vulcan Energy Resources : Zero Carbon Lithium Project Update

Zero Carbon Lithium  Project update

ASX Release 18 March 2022

onlyVulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is aiming to become the world's first integrated lithium chemicals and renewable energy producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. Vulcan's unique Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project aims to produce both renewable geothermal energy and lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries from the same deep brine source in the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany.

Highlights

use • Lithium division: pre-fabrication of Vulcan's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) - Demonstration Plant (Demo Plant) has commenced offsite in Germany, while 80% of the equipment has been ordered and design-work has been finalised. Start of commissioning of the Demo Plant is on track for mid-year. • A team of experts from Nobian, Vulcan and external engineering teams are adapting Vulcan's personal lithium hydroxide production Demo Plant design to Nobian's existing site at the Höchst Chemical Park ahead of construction and operation. is progressing on track to be finalised in the second half of 2022. • Vulcan's operational DLE Pilot Plant is reporting consistent lithium concentration and low level

of impurities. Lithium recovery rates are averaging 94-95%, above the levels noted in the 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study. The Pilot Plant has been operating since April 2021.

• New laboratory in Karlsruhe-Durlach, Germany, extending the analytical capability and expertise of the Company's lithium division, is now fully operational, with further expansions planned.

• Renewable energy division: the Company has commenced discussions with local stakeholders to expand operations at its 100% owned geothermal renewable energy plant, which is currently operating in Insheim, to provide heating and energy security to local communities.

• Refurbishment of the electric drill rigs purchased in 2021 is underway, with the rigs due to be operation-ready by the end of the year, before being deployed for mass-scale geothermal renewable energy development in Germany, reducing reliance on Russian gas.

• Feasibility & financing: kick-offof Bankability Study with BNP Paribas completed, in advance of planned financing process which will follow the DFS completion.

• Led by Vulcan's in-house team and supported by Hatch Ltd, the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)

Vulcan's Managing Director Dr. Francis Wedin commented: "Vulcan is combining the fields of geothermal renewable energy and lithium battery materials, to create the world's first fully integrated renewable energy Forand battery raw materials company. Geothermal renewable energy on a mass scale, combined with lithium extraction from the same deep geothermal source, can and will play an important part in achieving Europe and Germany's energy security and independence. Geothermal energy in Germany has the potential to account for 50% of heat supply in Germany if backed up by sufficient investment. Vulcan's geothermal and lithium divisions are leaders in their field and are working hard to continue to realise significant project milestones in the development of Vulcan's Zero Carbon Lithium Project. It is encouraging to see the consistent and successful track record of our lithium Pilot Plant as it comes up to one year of operation, and positive to see the Demo Plant start to take shape. At a time when Europe, particularly Germany's, reliance on Russian energy is being keenly felt, we stand committed to helping ensure Europe's and Germany's energy independence and security of supply of sustainably sourced battery metals."

