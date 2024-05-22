International • 22. May 2024 Vulcan and JordProxa Partner for Phase One of ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project

Karlsruhe, 23 May 2024. Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH (Vulcan) and JordProxa Pty. Ltd. (JordProxa) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the technology and process components for the Lithium Extraction and Central Lithium Plants of Vulcan's Phase One integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project (the Project).

JordProxa, an Australian headquartered international company, is a leader in custom water processing, crystallisation and evaporation plant and systems, playing a key role in meeting the challenges of high purity, sustainability, and value to meet the increasing demand for lithium-ion and other battery metals. JordProxa has over 250 project references globally including major battery grade projects for blue chip clients in Finland, Australia, Latin America and Canada.

The partnership between Vulcan and JordProxa as the selected technology partner is geared toward the joint objective of delivering Vulcan's Phase One Project on time with improved cost performance and optimisation for the lithium process portion of the project development.

Leveraging JordProxa's expertise in resources and technology, the intent of the MoU is to enhance project processes and production, streamline delivery times, and optimise Vulcan's project costs. Additionally, this MoU will facilitate early engagement with the EPCm contractor and the Main Electrical and Automation Contractor to clarify scope definition, boundary limits, design principles, standards, and interfaces. Design optimisation will be achieved by integrating JordProxa's experience and utilising the capability, data and knowledge from Vulcan's current pilot and optimisation plants.

Working closely with Vulcan's German-based team, JordProxa will optimise the design basis and develop pricing proposals, project execution plans, and an interface management plan.

Beyond project completion, JordProxa's commitment is intended to extend to operational support and continuous performance improvement initiatives throughout the plant's lifecycle. This long-term commitment would ensure that Vulcan can rely on JordProxa's support and expertise even after the Project is completed.

Vulcan MD and CEO, Cris Moreno stated, "I'm confident this MoU marks the beginning of a promising long-term partnership between Vulcan and JordProxa. We are delighted to join forces with JordProxa to deliver cutting-edge water processing, crystallisation and evaporation systems for Phase One of our integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project and beyond, underscoring our mutual dedication to innovation and sustainability."

Group CEO of JordProxa, Angus Holden stated, "Vulcan's ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project offers a breakthrough opportunity in sustainable lithium production. JordProxa's MoU with Vulcan enables our joint teams to work as partners towards the common goal of sustainable lithium. We look forward to supporting Vulcan in realising this milestone project".

Upon completion of the MoU scope by 31 October 2024, Vulcan and JordProxa aim to advance negotiations towards a definitive agreement for the execution of Vulcan's Phase One Lithium Extraction and Central Lithium Plants of the ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ and Renewable Energy Project.

