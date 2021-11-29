Log in
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
News 
Summary

Vulcan Energy Shares Rise in Germany After Stellantis Lithium Deal

11/29/2021 | 04:16am EST
By Kim Richters

Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. traded higher in Germany on Monday after the company signed a lithium supply agreement with car maker Stellantis NV.

At 0835 GMT, Frankfurt-listed shares in Vulcan Energy were up 11% at EUR7.05.

Stellantis said earlier Monday that Vulcan Energy, which is also listed on the stock exchange in Australia, will supply battery grade lithium hydroxide in Europe for the auto maker to use in electrified vehicles. The agreement will run for five years and shipments should start in 2026.

Stellantis said the deal is part of its electrification strategy, which it detailed in July and includes investments totaling more than 30 billion euros ($33.95 billion) through 2025.

Stellantis also traded higher, with shares in Milan up 1% at EUR15.72.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 0415ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.68% 15.67 Delayed Quote.6.18%
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED -3.48% 10.25 End-of-day quote.271.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -15,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -73,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 904 M 903 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,25 AUD
Average target price 19,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 91,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Wedin Managing Director & Director
Robert Ierace Chief Financial Officer
Gavin John Rezos Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Harrison Chief Technical Officer
Thorsten Weimann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED271.38%903
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.43.12%54 686
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-11.38%44 615
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.126.90%19 789
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.98%10 547
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.54.96%5 794