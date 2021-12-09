Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUL   AU0000066086

VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(VUL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vulcan Energy buys German geothermal plant to power lithium extraction

12/09/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vulcan Energy said on Friday it had agreed to buy a geothermal power plant in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley for about 31.5 million euros ($35.6 million), as it works to supply lithium to Volkswagen and other European carmakers.

Energy from the plant will power Vulcan's "zero carbon" lithium extraction process - a direct extraction method that uses less land, groundwater and energy than most common existing methods of open-pit mines and brine evaporation ponds.

Vulcan said it will take ownership of regional energy supplier Pfalzwerke AG, which owns the plant, and the deal will be financed with funds from a recent A$200 million ($142.9 million) capital raise.

The plant, located at Insheim, is capable of producing a maximum of 4.8 megawatts of renewable power, Vulcan said.

The company has in recent weeks signed lithium supply agreements with several European automakers, including Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault. It aims to start commercially producing lithium by 2024.

Lithium, a key metal used in electric vehicle batteries, is gaining prominence as the world moves towards cleaner forms of energy.

($1 = 0.8857 euros) ($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.41% 1775.5 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
RENAULT -0.60% 29.925 Real-time Quote.-15.81%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.46% 1034.409 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
SILVER -2.15% 21.965 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.40% 16.448 Delayed Quote.13.79%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.22% 16.47 Real-time Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.03% 182.44 Delayed Quote.20.94%
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.23% 9.72 End-of-day quote.252.17%
All news about VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
05:59pVulcan Energy buys German geothermal plant to power lithium extraction
RE
05:12pVULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES : VUL becomes renewable energy producer with plant acquisition
PU
12/08Australia shares inch lower as miners drop, Sydney Airport caps losses
RE
12/08Umicore, Volkswagen Set Up Joint Venture for Battery-Cell Materials
DJ
12/01VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VUL
PU
11/30Battery maker Factorial Energy enters investment deal with Daimler, Stellantis
RE
11/29Stellantis inks deal with Vulcan for CO2-free lithium supply in Europe
RE
11/29Vulcan Energy Shares Rise in Germany After Stellantis Lithium Deal
DJ
11/29Stellantis Taps Australia's Vulcan Energy to Supply Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide
MT
11/29Stellantis To Get Lithium Hydroxide From Australia's Vulcan Energy Resources
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -15,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -81,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 377 M 984 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,07 AUD
Average target price 19,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Wedin Managing Director & Director
Robert Ierace Chief Financial Officer
Gavin John Rezos Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Harrison Chief Technical Officer
Thorsten Weimann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED252.17%867
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.48.81%56 859
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.39%46 625
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.123.36%19 627
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.36%10 792
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.46.82%5 531