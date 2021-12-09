Vulcan Energy buys German geothermal plant to power lithium extraction

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vulcan Energy said on Friday it
had agreed to buy a geothermal power plant in Germany's Upper
Rhine Valley for about 31.5 million euros ($35.6 million), as it
works to supply lithium to Volkswagen and other
European carmakers.
Energy from the plant will power Vulcan's "zero carbon"
lithium extraction process - a direct extraction method that
uses less land, groundwater and energy than most common existing
methods of open-pit mines and brine evaporation ponds.
Vulcan said it will take ownership of regional energy
supplier Pfalzwerke AG, which owns the plant, and the
deal will be financed with funds from a recent A$200 million
($142.9 million) capital raise.
The plant, located at Insheim, is capable of producing a
maximum of 4.8 megawatts of renewable power, Vulcan said.
The company has in recent weeks signed lithium supply
agreements with several European automakers, including
Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault. It aims
to start commercially producing lithium by 2024.
Lithium, a key metal used in electric vehicle batteries, is
gaining prominence as the world moves towards cleaner forms of
energy.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
($1 = 1.3994 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)