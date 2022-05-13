Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vulcan Materials Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   US9291601097

VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY

(VMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
168.02 USD   +1.76%
04:36pUpdate on Vulcan's Mexico Operations
PR
04:35pVulcan Materials Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.40 a Share, Payable June 10 to Holders as of May 27
MT
04:31pVulcan declares quarterly dividend on common stock
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VULCAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

05/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022. 

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220
Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham, AL. (PRNewsFoto/Vulcan Materials Company) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulcan-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301547184.html

SOURCE Vulcan Materials Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
04:36pUpdate on Vulcan's Mexico Operations
PR
04:35pVulcan Materials Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.40 a Share, Payable June..
MT
04:31pVulcan declares quarterly dividend on common stock
PR
09:25aBofA Securities Adjusts Price Target for Vulcan Materials Company to $185 From $220, Ma..
MT
05/06Mexico closes US gravel quarry that had been pressured
AQ
05/06VULCAN MATERIALS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Update on vulcan's mexico operations
PR
05/05Vulcan Materials Company Provides Update on Vulcan's Mexico Operations
CI
05/05RBC Capital Adjusts Vulcan Materials Price Target to $205 From $210, Maintains Sector P..
MT
05/05Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
More recommendations