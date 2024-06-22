2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Cover photo: Orca Sand and Gravel has an environmental management system (EMS) modeled on the internationally recognized ISO 14001 standard and developed specifically for its operations. Through the EMS, community engagement, and employee engagement, all environmental impacts are monitored, controlled, and, where appropriate, expert guidance is used to continuously improve the system.
CEO Letter
Vulcan drove value and superior returns in FY23 for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.
Nearly 11,000 men and women at Vulcan Materials Company serve our customers and deliver results to our shareholders The Vulcan Way. By doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time, we are growing sustainably. Our employees are taking care of one another, putting the safety and health of our workforce above all else, stewarding resources and managing our environmental impacts and being good neighbors and forces for good in our communities.
Sustainability shows up in our two-pronged strategy for Durable Growth in many ways.
As we Enhanced Our Core through operational excellence and strategic sourcing, we drove growth, profitability, and sustainability performance. We invested in innovative technology solutions, grew the capabilities and diversity of our talented workforce, accelerated our use of renewable diesel fuels, and continued to replace equipment that reached the end of its life with new and more efficient machines. Cash gross profit per ton grew, employee retention rates improved, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions remained relatively flat on an intensity basis.
We also Expanded Our Reach by strengthening our positions in growing markets, evaluating opportunities to responsibly create a presence in new markets, and taking a disciplined approach to portfolio management. Across 23 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Honduras, the Bahamas, and Mexico, we managed approximately 300,000 acres of land in varying life-cycle stages. We engaged stakeholders, evaluated the potential impacts of our operations, and crafted programs to manage impacts and build relationships with neighbors and communities.
I want to thank our employees for their dedication, hard work, and loyalty to one another, and I'm pleased to share this 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights our performance related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related topics.
Together, we will continue to focus on driving sustainable, durable growth The Vulcan Way.
Sincerely,
J. Thomas Hill
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Who We Are
Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the Fortune 500, operates primarily in the U.S. and is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel)
and a major producer of aggregates-intensive downstream products, such as asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. We provide the basic materials for the infrastructure needed to maintain and expand the U.S. economy. Delivered by trucks, ships, barges, and trains, our products are indispensable materials for building homes, offices, places of worship, schools, hospitals, and factories, as well as vital infrastructure, including highways, bridges, roads, ports and harbors, water systems, campuses, dams, airports, and rail networks. More detailed information about Vulcan can be found in our most recent Annual Report.
Western
East
Southwest
Central
Southern & Gulf Coast
Northeast
South
Shipping Routes
States where Vulcan is integrated into additional product lines:
Asphalt Concrete Calcium
Employees
10,382 in the United States;
579 Internationally
Total Production Volume
264,400,000 Tons1
89% Aggregates (236,000,000 tons)
5% Asphalt (13,400,000 tons)
6% Ready-Mixed Concrete (7,500,000 cubic yards)
2023 Total Revenue
$7,781.9 Million
Aggregates: $5,382.9 million
Asphalt: $1,140.7 million
Ready-Mixed Concrete: $1,249.3 million
Calcium: $9.0 million
Footprint
23 States and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Canada, Honduras, and Mexico (Nonoperational)
OUR MISSION
Provide quality products and services that consistently exceed our customers' expectations. Be responsible stewards with respect to safety and the environmental impact of our operations and products. Drive value and superior returns for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders.
DOING THE RIGHT THING, THE RIGHT WAY, AT THE RIGHT TIME. IT'S THE VULCAN WAY.
Aggregates: 397 facilities
Asphalt: 66 facilities
Ready-Mixed Concrete: 63 facilities2
1 Aggregates and asphalt production are measured in short tons (tons). Ready-mixed concrete is measured in cubic yards and converted to tons. Conversion calculation: 1 cubic yard concrete = 2 tons (4,000 pounds).
2 In 2023, Vulcan sold its ready-mixed concrete operations in Texas.
Aggregates, Asphalt, and Ready-MixedProcesses are resource and energy-intensive due to the scale and production of quality materials for use in construction. Our teams continuously evaluate and improve our processes by identifying operational efficiencies during every step. We operate two pilot Operations Support Centers: Atlanta and Richmond. These hubs are dedicated to driving greater efficiency of the process intelligence systems across multiple sites. Staffed by internal subject matter experts (SMEs), we will continue to fully leverage process intelligence systems to monitor operations in real time, identify areas for improvement, and provide targeted coaching to front-line plant operators. Since the start of the pilots, our Stockbridge plant has achieved an 11% improvement in critical product tons per hour (TPH), and Kennesaw achieved a 13% improvement in overall plant TPH.
AGGREGATES PROCESS
234.3M TONS
SHIPPED
STRIPPING DRILLING & BLASTING QUARRY & PIT LOADING QUARRY & PIT HAULING
PROCESSING
STOCKPILING
PUGMILLING
SCALES
DELIVERY
ASPHALT PROCESS
COARSE
FINE
RECYCLED
ASPHALT
AGG.
AGG.
(RAP)
PAVEMENT
DUST + FINES COLLECTION
ROTARY
DRUM DRYER
BATCH
TOWER
MIXING
CHAMBER
+ LIQUID ASPHALT
GAS
BURNER
STORAGE SILO
REUSE IN ASPHALT AS SUPPLEMENTARY AGGREGATES:
2M TONS RECYCLED
13.4M TONS SHIPPED
AGGREGATE INPUTS
DRYING
MIXING
STORING AND DELIVERY
ASPHALT APPLICATION
PROCESS
+ WATER
AGGREGATES
MIXING STATION
MIXED
+ CEMENT
+ CARBONCURE
READY-
RECYCLED
COARSE
FINE
RECYCLED
CO2
AGG.
AGG.
CONCRETE
MIXING
AGGREGATE INPUTS
*Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) is discussed further on pg. 32.
REUSE AS SUPPLEMENTARY AGGREGATES:
SCM*
1.9M TONS RECYCLED
7.5M CUBIC YARDS SHIPPED
CONTROL CENTER
PROCESS CONTROLS & DELIVERY
Goals, Progress, and Highlights
People
- 114,500 hours in skills, leadership, and technology training
- $425,000 donated through employee gift matching
- 8% decrease in employee turnover percentage in 2023 vs. 2022
Health & Safety
- 91% of facilities with zero lost-time injuries
- 78,544 hours of Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) safety training
- 83% of eligible employees who participated in the health screening
Environmental Stewardship
- 2.5% of total diesel from renewable diesel
- 12% of electricity from renewables
- 106 sites surveyed for water practices
Neighbors & Community
- $5.5M total Foundation giving
- 6,500 tons of limestone donated to create a reef habitat
- 200+ academic partners
Governance
- Published updated policies
- Completed the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Survey (CSA)
Goals & Progress
Achieved
In Progress
New Goal in Development
Not Achieved
CATEGORY GOAL
STATUS 2023 PROGRESS
PEOPLE
HEALTH & SAFETY
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
By the end of 2023, implement a three-pronged employee
We launched the three-pronged approach using the Vulcan Hub source for internal employee
engagement program.
engagement and information, exit surveys, and onboarding surveys.
Reduce employee turnover by 25% by 2030 and increase employee
Employee turnover was reduced by 8% in 2023 vs. 2022.
retention.
Increase employee diversity at the director level and above to 20% by
Employee diversity increased at the director level and above from 15% in 2022 to 17%
2030.
in 2023.
Fully implement Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) by 2022 and
We continued to promote four established ERGS and use insights from employee
expand to include additional relevant minorities by 2025.
engagement to consider additional ERGs.
Achieve and maintain zero fatalities at all sites under Vulcan's
Four employee fatalities and two contractor fatalities were recorded in areas under Vulcan's
operational control.
operational control.
Reduce MSHA reportable/Occupational Safety and Health
Combined MSHA and OSHA rates decreased in 2023 to 1.32 from the peak of 1.41 in 2022.
Administration (OSHA) recordable injuries by 25% by 2025.
Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity per ton of product
Emissions intensity remained flat from 2022 to 2023.
produced by 10% by 2030.
Reduce energy intensity per ton of product produced by 6.7% by
Energy intensity averages across all business segments decreased slightly to 0.0178 MWh/
2030.
ton of product produced in 2023.
Secure 5% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
We achieved our goal in 2022 and procured more than 12% renewable electricity in 2023.
We are in the process of developing a more ambitious renewable energy goal.
People
TRAINING & CAREER GROWTH
DE&I
EMPLOYEE COMMUNITY & SUPPORT
Maintain the highest degree of respect for people - for their dignity, talents, and interests.
Our people set us apart. Every Vulcan employee brings unique skills and talents to our company. Our intentional focus on attracting and retaining a diverse workforce, and providing opportunities for personal and professional growth, strengthens our company culture and yields positive results.
Employees receive tools and cutting-edge, customized safety and health, technical, managerial, and leadership training to enable them to perform safely and effectively.
Vulcan's commitments to people were reflected in two recognitions in 2023:
- U.S. News and World Report named Vulcan as one of the Best 200 Companies to work for. The factors considered as part of the U.S. News review include: quality of pay and benefits; work/life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.
- Vulcan's performance in hiring, pay, promotion, fairness, and culture earned us a spot on The American Opportunity Index, which assesses how well America's largest companies maximize their internal talent to drive business performance and individual employee growth.
Training & Career Growth
OUR APPROACH
Training and ongoing employee engagement contributed to the reduction in turnover versus 2022 and remain essential to successful recruitment, retention, and career growth. We are dedicated to a future of durable growth and building our employee base from within by empowering long-term career development and succession planning at every level of our organization. Through strategic workforce planning, we align talent with objectives and anticipate future needs by identifying gaps in skills or capacity and leveraging internal talent development programs, cross-training initiatives, and recruitment strategies to fill those gaps.
GOAL
By the end of 2023, implement a three- pronged employee engagement program.
ACHIEVED
We launched the three-pronged approach using the Vulcan Hub source for internal employee engagement and information, employee exit surveys, and onboarding surveys.
The Vulcan Hub is a mobile-friendly website that serves as a common source of internal information by connecting employees, providing timely updates, and highlighting wins and initiatives.
GOAL
Reduce employee turnover by 25% by 2030 and increase employee retention.
IN PROGRESS
Employee turnover was reduced by 8% in 2023 vs. 2022.
EMPLOYEE TURNOVER
21%
25%
23%
2021
2022
2023
Employee Turnover
Baseline
Target
