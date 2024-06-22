Nearly 11,000 men and women at Vulcan Materials Company serve our customers and deliver results to our shareholders The Vulcan Way. By doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time, we are growing sustainably. Our employees are taking care of one another, putting the safety and health of our workforce above all else, stewarding resources and managing our environmental impacts and being good neighbors and forces for good in our communities.

Sustainability shows up in our two-pronged strategy for Durable Growth in many ways.

As we Enhanced Our Core through operational excellence and strategic sourcing, we drove growth, profitability, and sustainability performance. We invested in innovative technology solutions, grew the capabilities and diversity of our talented workforce, accelerated our use of renewable diesel fuels, and continued to replace equipment that reached the end of its life with new and more efficient machines. Cash gross profit per ton grew, employee retention rates improved, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions remained relatively flat on an intensity basis.