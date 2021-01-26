Log in
Vulcan Materials : Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call

01/26/2021 | 04:36pm EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 833-962-1439 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 832-900-4623. The conference ID is 5378297.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

