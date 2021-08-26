Vulcan Materials : Completes Acquisition Of U.S. Concrete

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of U.S. Concrete.

Tom Hill, Chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials Company, said, "Today is an important milestone as we welcome U.S. Concrete and its talented team to Vulcan while also taking the next step forward in our growth and value creation strategy. With our complementary footprints and shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Vulcan will have enhanced scale within our aggregates business and additional geographic reach in attractive growing metropolitan areas to serve our customers. After working closely with the U.S. Concrete team over the past few months, we are more confident than ever in the cultural alignment across our organizations and the opportunities ahead."

With the completion of the acquisition, U.S. Concrete's common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and U.S. Concrete is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vulcan.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest supplier of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

