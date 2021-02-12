Log in
Vulcan Materials : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

02/12/2021 | 04:46pm EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-seven cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The new quarterly dividend represents an increase of three cents per share.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hill, said, "We have increased the dividend to reflect the Company's strong operational and financial performance, our confidence in the resilience of our business and our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders."

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.  For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

