Vulcan Minerals Inc. is a Canada-based precious and base metals exploration company, which is engaged in mineral exploration on properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its projects include Colchester, Gander Belt Gold, Red Cross Lake, South Voisey's Bay, Villa Marie Quartzite, Springdale Gold and Atlas Salt. The Colchester Copper Gold Project is in north-central Newfoundland. The Gander Belt Gold Project extends approximately 100 kilometers from the north coast of Newfoundland to the south-central part of the island. The Red Cross Lake project is located in central Newfoundland and comprises 102 claims approximately 2,550 hectares. The Springdale project consists of all the Company's properties on the Springdale peninsula in north-central Newfoundland. It also holds an interest in Atlas Salt Inc., which is carrying out a feasibility analysis on its Great Atlantic salt deposit in western Newfoundland, strategically located in the robust road de-icing market of eastern North America.