Vultus AB: Comparative studies confirm high accuracy in Vultus analyses during Lyckeby's three-year field trials

On behalf of Vultus AB (publ), Lyckeby, together with Hushållningssällskapet, has conducted field trials aimed at developing an algorithm for the analysis of satellite images that provides potato growers with a clear picture of their fertilization needs throughout the growing season. The collection of data over three years of field trials has resulted in a unique service for precision fertilization, specifically developed for potato growers. Comparative studies using petiole analysis as a reference value, performed by students from SLU's Master's program, show that Vultus analyses achieve greater accuracy compared to industry-accepted methods.

"We are very pleased but not particularly surprised by the results of the comparative studies conducted by the SLU Master's program students. Three years of field studies have enabled us to develop a unique analytic service that enables potato growers worldwide to improve their profit margins. Additionally, it's a great benefit that this service helps reduce nitrogen leakage into the surrounding environment. This service is now available on our platform for existing customers.I would like to extend my thanks to the advisors at Lyckeby and the SLU students for their dedication and for recognizing the value in this collaborative data collection effort. The analyses performed by Vultus have proven to be superior in accuracy, aligning with other studies conducted across the Nordic countries and Europe focusing on potatoes," comments Per Karlsson, CEO of Vultus.

Vultus has achieved results with greater accuracy compared to industry-accepted methods on the market through Lyckeby's and Hushållningssällskapets field trials, which have taken place over three years from 2021 to 2023. The study can be accessed via this link

Within the framework of the collaboration with Lyckeby and Hushållningssällskapet, three years of field trials have been conducted with the aim of developing algorithms for the analysis of satellite images that give the farmer a clear picture of harvest volume and starch content as early as 60 days after sowing. With an accuracy of over 92%, this allows the farmer to sell their crop on contract before harvest. It also gives the processor, such as potato starch producers, the opportunity to plan production and sales.

About Vultus AB (publ)

Vultus is an agtech company that offers analysis of crops and soil conditions based on satellite data. Vultus provides decision support for efficient and sustainable agricultural practices globally through the company's platform service. The Vultus share (Ticker: VULTS) is listed on Spotlight Stock Market. For more information about Vultus, please visit: www.vultus.se