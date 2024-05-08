The integration and collaboration of these new entities with Captana, Markethub, and Engage allows us to work on very innovative and high-value- added solutions for our customers that will be launched in 2024. In parallel, we have started recruiting teams internationally for the expansion of these solutions, notably in the USA. These innovative solutions take time to take off because they require our clients to make significant changes in organization and operational processes to generate the significant potential benefits they hold. But our customers are now convinced that digitalization, automation, computer vision, and AI will bring a major revolution to retail, and we are now at the forefront of this revolution on all fronts. At the same time, our Cloud-installed base grew rapidly in 2023 to reach more than 17,000 stores and 82 million ESLs. And this momentum is expected to continue its accelerated course.

2023 was also a year of notable progress on our ESG agenda. We continued to reduce our carbon intensity and formalized the objectives of our carbon emissions reduction trajectory by 2030 in the international methodological reference framework SBTi.

Our R&D strategy continues to focus on the objectives of our Roadmap for Positive Commerce, with solutions that help our customers to develop local and low-carbone-commerce, reduce food waste, encourage responsible consumption, and contribute to more value-added local jobs. The true strength of our Group resides in our almost 850 employees who represent 40 nationalities and convinced, as we are, that motivation is the engine of performance, we have continued to foster an exciting, motivating, and fulfilling work environment.

We have taken our commitment to employee shareholding even further by extending our performance share plan to all categories of employees. And we are continuing to work towards our goal of gender parity, which is both an imperative for equity and a driver of performance. The progress of these various policies is detailed in our ESG report.