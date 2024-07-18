|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:40:02.413
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:38:04.917
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:38:04.3
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:38:03.653
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SODEXO
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:38:03.05
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KERING
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:38:02.433
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:05.587
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KALRAY
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:04.977
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:04.317
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SCOR SE
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:03.687
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:03.053
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:36:02.387
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SCOR SE
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:34:05.88
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T15:34:05.113
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|GETLINK SE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T14:58:03.463
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|AVENIR TELECOM
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T14:58:02.577
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CREDIT COOPERATIF
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T14:54:02.867
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T14:34:02.363
|ResultatOffre
|Document
|IDSUD
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T14:08:02.4
|Declarations
|Document
|LEXIBOOK
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T10:48:02.393
|Declarations
|Document
|ALTEN
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T10:44:02.447
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T10:42:02.373
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T10:40:03.25
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2024-07-18T00:00:00
|2024-07-18T10:40:02.39
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ADEUNIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:16:17.537
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:16:15.4
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:16:02.517
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:14:17.933
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:14:15.877
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:14:02.607
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:12:49.333
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:12:47.177
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:12:02.613
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:10:47.92
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:10:45.667
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:08:52.067
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:08:49.04
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:08:46.527
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:06:49.23
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:06:47
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:06:02.55
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:04:48.643
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH
|Link
|null
|2024-07-18T10:04:03.217
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:10:01.96
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:08:04.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:08:03.963
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:08:03.303
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:08:02.66
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:08:02.027
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:05.233
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|REMY COINTREAU
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:04.597
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:03.943
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|POUJOULAT SA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:03.327
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:02.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:06:02.053
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:04:04.727
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOUAX SCA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:04:04.107
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:04:03.417
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T18:04:01.883
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T17:02:02.673
|Declarations
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T17:02:01.95
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T17:00:01.85
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:38:02.647
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:38:01.97
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:36:04.607
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KERING
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:36:03.99
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:36:03.3
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:36:02.64
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:36:01.95
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:34:04.817
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:34:03.51
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SCOR SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:34:02.893
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:34:01.99
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|GETLINK SE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:02:01.927
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T15:00:01.987
|ResultatOffre
|Document
|VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T14:56:02.053
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T11:24:01.857
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NHOA
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T11:12:02.02
|undefined
|Communique
|CNP ASSURANCES
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T11:02:01.987
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OSMOZIS
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T11:00:01.983
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T10:58:01.98
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T10:56:02.71
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T10:56:02.017
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T10:54:01.923
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|AURES TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2024-07-17T00:00:00
|2024-07-17T10:48:01.377
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ADEUNIS
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:28:03.24
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BANQUE STELLANTIS FRANCE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:26:02.09
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|SCIC LES 3 COLONNES DU MAINTIEN AU DOMICILE
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:16:46.667
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:14:50.29
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:14:47.93
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:14:02.133
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:12:49.387
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:12:47.107
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:12:02.147
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:10:48.37
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:10:45.977
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:08:51.23
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:08:48.763
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:08:46.103
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-07-17T10:07:00.57
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vusiongroup SA published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 13:42:06 UTC.