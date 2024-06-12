Press release June 12, 2024

Sonae strengthens its partnership with

VusionGroup for the digitalization of its stores

The Portuguese Group with leading retail businesses is currently deploying the solutions designed

by VusionGroup in more than 240 hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience and cosmetics

stores, entering new verticals in Portugal

VusionGroup, (Euronext: VU, FR0010282822) the global leader in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced that Sonae, owner of the #1 retail chain in Portugal, has reaffirmed its trust in the Group to equip over 240 stores with the solutions designed by the Group, with 160 already equipped since 2023 and 80 additional locations coming in 2024. This follows a first successful roll-out of 200 stores with Worten, part of Sonae and the largest electronics retailer in Portugal.

Sonae once again selected the best-in-class Vusion smart labels to equip Continente (grocery) and Wells (health & beauty), in addition to Worten locations, resulting in the largest ESL roll-out in the Iberian region, with over one million devices deployed in stores.

Innovation is in Sonae's DNA, seeking to put the best technology at the service of their customers and associates. With VusionGroup, the Portuguese Group's retail chains benefits from an immediate positive impact on store operations and profitability. As prices and promotions are automated, Sonae can effectively eliminate pricing errors, reduce time spent on paper tag updates, and improve price image as well as consumer confidence. At the same time, associates can focus on higher-value-added tasks such as customer service.

Implementing VusionGroup's smart labels and VusionCloud was a key strategic decision to address Retail Operations processes optimization, labor cost increase, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Sustainability is also key principle at Sonae and the Group's digital labels reduce the environmental impact of retail operations, by eliminating the need for paper labels, which generate waste and consume a lot of resources.

VusionGroup's full feature technology helps Sonae improve picking, replenishment processes and provides rich product information to their customers.

Pedro Côrte-Real, Head of Technology at MC Sonae, commented: "VusionGroup has been a key partner to help us turn our physical stores into digital assets, first with Worten, and now with Continente and Wells. Thanks to their Vusion platform, we have the opportunity to further digitize our locations, providing better, more connected and intelligent environments to our associates and our customers. This represents a decisive step in our digitization strategy and our determination to provide the best technology and experience to our customers."

Sébastien Fourcy, Senior Executive Vice President - EMEA at VusionGroup, concluded: "We are delighted to have been selected again by the Sonae group, expanding our collaboration and relationship via the deployment of our solutions to new verticals in the strategic Iberian region. As we guide Sonae through their digitalization journey, we are grateful for the ongoing recognition of the impact of our solutions across a diversity of retail sectors. Our growing relationship with the premier retailer in Portugal further establishes the relevance of our business model and regional strategy."