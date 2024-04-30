VusionGroup: Walmart deployment to be accelerated

VusionGroup shares topped the SBF 120 index on Tuesday morning, following the signature of an amendment to its agreement with Walmart to accelerate the deployment of its solutions at the American retailer.



The new part of this framework agreement aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the retailer's American stores, notably through the adoption of 'EdgeSense' (a connected rail system for shelves) and 'VusionCloud' (an IoT platform) technologies.



The agreement also includes a functional extension of the software solution, with the aim of improving merchandising, inventory management and online order-picking processes.



Vusion specifies that the order intake corresponding to this budget - around one billion euros - will be integrated into the figures for the coming quarters, which leads the group to be confident about its growth plan for 2025.



Following this announcement, the share price climbed by more than 13% an hour and a half after the opening of the Paris Bourse.



