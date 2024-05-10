Combined General Meeting of June 19, 2024

Terms of Availability or Consultation of Preparatory

Documents

Shareholders of the company are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 10:30 AM at the #Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du 4 septembre, 75002, Paris.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting at the Annual General Meeting have been published in today's Bulletin of Legal Announcements (BALO).

The preparatory information documents for the Annual General Meeting will be available to shareholders in accordance with applicable regulatory and legal requirements. The documents are also available on the company's website.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve:

A cash dividend of 0.30 euro per share, with the ex-dividend date set at June 25, 2024, and the dividend payment date set at June 27, 2024;

The following resolutions pertaining to the composition of the Board of Directors:

- the renewal of the directorship of Mr. Xiangjun YAO;

- the appointment as a Director of Ms. Rong HUANG. It should be noted that the renewal of Ms. Fenggi YE's directorship will not be submitted to shareholders, as she resigned from her position as director on May 6, 2024;

- the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel BLOT and Mr. Kevin HOLT as independent Directors.

The renewal of certain previously agreed financial authorizations.

Emmanuel BLOT

Emmanuel Blot began his career as a sell-side analyst in the capital goods sector, first at Bryan, Garnier & Co and later at Oddo BHF, covering industrial and aerospace companies. In 2012, he joined Fonds Stratégique d'Investissement (Strategic Investment Fund), a branch of Bpifrance since 2013. He is currently Director at Bpifrance Investissement, in the Large Cap division overseeing equity investments that exceed €20m.

He focuses on managing investments in the listed companies in which Bpifrance has equity stakes, either through direct participation in their governance (Constellium, Marsen, Quadient) or by supporting Bpifrance representatives on the Boards of Directors of investee companies.

Kevin HOLT

Kevin Holt began his career in 1982 in the technology sector as a sales and marketing executive at the NCR Corporation. He moved to the retail sector in 1993, where he held several senior management positions at the companies Meijer and Supervalu. In 2014 he was appointed Executive Vice-President of the Delhaize Group, and Chief Executive Officer of Delhaize America, positions he held until 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer, and then Chief Executive Officer, of Ahold Delhaize from 2016 to 2023.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in providing digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging its IoT & Data technologies, VusionGroup empowers retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. The Group unlocks higher economic performance, facilitates seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhances the shopping experience, creates better jobs, cultivates healthier communities, and significantly reduces waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions which bring the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU – ISIN code: FR0010282822

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations : Labrador – Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

Regulated information:

News releases for the provision of documents:

- Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/85754-2024-agm-document-availability_final.pdf

