    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
Future Friday: The Brain Trainer of Tomorrow?

06/11/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
11-June-2021
Cognitive training with AR could succeed where smartphones struggle

It's official - people like improving themselves. At least, they like the idea of it. The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training market is expected to hit over $18 billion USD by 2027, proving that 'good enough' isn't everyone's mantra.

Brain training apps like Luminosity, Elevate and Cognito have earned tens of millions of downloads, retaining hordes of devoted users.

Their appeal: the potential for 'a better you.'

Users perform tests, play games, set reminders and more - all for a ballpark $10 monthly subscription. In the end, their smartphones become digital gurus.

Equipped with the hands-free benefits of Smart Glasses, AR (augmented reality) can take your personal development to the next level.

READ: Are open world video games teasing our AR future?

Here's how Smart Glasses would drastically improve the effectiveness of brain training apps:

Visual cues While current apps ask users to remember key lessons and apply them to their surroundings, AR could scan any environment - offering reminders and prompts in real-time. Can't stop slouching at your desk? Visual reminders to 'sit up' could flash in the corner of your eye. These prompts would be unavoidable and seamless, making development plans easier to follow. On-the-fly lessons Trying to learn more about your local geography? Smart Glasses could trigger tests, challenging you to remember the name of that street you're approaching. Additionally, cyclists and other commuters could try quizzes without taking their eyes off the road, improving their memory and general knowledge. Step-by-step Trying to become a better cook? Upload that recipe into the cloud and let your AR display walk you through each step. Automatic timers could even be set, with notifications triggered before your eyes. No virtual information would be distracting - it would simply sit just out of your sightline, accessible when you decide to focus on it. Hands-free cognition Teachers could even assign challenging AR tests to high-achieving students, which could be completed using voice commands. Users could try tests and games while performing other tasks. Need a distraction from the 6-mile run? Try a brain training quiz that requires minimal talking and a lot of thinking. You'd never even have to touch the display! Could Smart Glasses be the personal and business development guru you never had? The brains - and eyes - of tomorrow

Cognitive training is gaining steam in multiple social demographics. While children enjoy the challenge, corporate executives use them to stay sharp.

Retirees even use them to keep their brains active in their golden years.

Mostly hands-free, Smart Glasses would offer a vastly superior technology to developers and their subscribers. More innovative development plans could be accessed seamlessly, with users never having to drop everything and stare at their phone.

Keep an eye out, 'the new you' could be right around the corner - no hands required.

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -45,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 133 M 1 133 M -
EV / Sales 2021 45,6x
EV / Sales 2022 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Alexander Ruckdaeschel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION97.80%1 133
HEXAGON AB (PUBL)0.00%37 681
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED2.00%31 595
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION32.34%27 217
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED12.79%26 862
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.54%19 349