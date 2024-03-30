Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Vuzix Corporation (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VUZI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2024, Vuzix announced that it would be unable to timely file its 2023 annual report “due to the expanded nature of the audit for 2023 regarding certain transactions and time required to complete it.”

On this news, Vuzix’s stock price fell $0.12, or 9%, to close at $1.21 per share on March 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vuzix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240329440298/en/