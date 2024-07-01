Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University use Vuzix M400 smart glasses during live surgeries

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that two of the most well-known hospitals in Asia, the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, recently hosted live broadcasts of surgeries using Vuzix M400™ smart glasses.

Traditional live broadcasts of surgeries often face issues such as obstructed camera angles, cramped surgical spaces, and specific sterile areas that restrict camera positioning and real-time adjustments. Additionally, surgical lights can cause overexposure, and the operating room's internet limitations frequently compromise video quality.

The broadcast experience at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital has been significantly improved through the implementation of Vuzix smart glasses and a premium medical streaming platform FacePro Telemedicine developed by Softfoundry International Pte Ltd. The combined use of these products successfully delivered the surgeon's first-person perspective in a 4K high-definition live broadcast of knee joint surgery, allowing for both real-time recording and the sharing of the operations to conference room audiences. The operations themselves showcased advanced knee replacement techniques using United Orthopedic Corporation instruments and products, as well as provided enhanced surgical outcomes and improved educational experiences. A case study of the broadcasted surgeries performed at this hospital can be viewed at vuzix.com/casestudy-taiwan-hospital.

At the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, Vuzix and Vuzix Asia distributor Arbigtec collaborated closely with medical solution provider VIS to successfully conduct a webinar featuring a live remote cardiac surgery. The webinar effectively demonstrated and taught activities using Vuzix smart glasses. Cardiac surgeons at the hospital presented remote surgery demonstrations with the goals of improving teaching results, reducing costs, enriching content, promoting learning and communication between medical personnel, and strengthening regional collaboration.

Following the live surgical demonstration, Vuzix and VIS showcased their integrated solutions and discussed successful previous deployments. The VIS platform was created by a team of doctors and developed by healthcare experts. It addresses clinical requirements and offers interconnected audio and video solutions for hospitals. Currently, the VIS system is operational in over 200 major and local hospitals in China, and over 4000 live surgeries have been performed using the VIS platform. This has provided them with valuable expertise in integrating their platform with Vuzix glasses. The platform also features extensive integration with hospital patient data and video systems. To access further details about the webinar, please utilize the provided YouTube link below to view the recording.

This activity has been reported by Vuzix, Arbigtec and VIS in cooperation with the Dalian Cardiac Surgery Association.

"The use of Vuzix smart glasses within healthcare is becoming a steadily expanding dynamic as more and more hospitals, doctors, solution providers and agencies discover and embrace the improved experiences and outcomes that can be achieved with a hands-free, lightweight, all-day wearable device such as our M400," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We look forward to expanding our relationships and use cases with such leading regional hospitals as Linkou Chang Gung Memorial and First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, as well supporting our many distributors and software partners and their various healthcare solutions around the world."

