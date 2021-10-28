October 28, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss Today its Growing Healthcare Business at Pioneers of Health Tech Read More

Log in
October 28, 2021 Vuzix to Discuss Today its Growing Healthcare Business at Pioneers of Health Tech

10/28/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Press Release

Vuzix to Discuss Today its Growing Healthcare Business at

Pioneers of Health Tech

ROCHESTER, NY, October 28, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation(NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will participate in a panel discussion at the Pioneers of Health Tech, a virtual event being held today, October 28, 2021. The presentation will be webcast live at 4:00pm CET (10:00am ET). Event registration is free and available at

https://share.hsforms.com/1WSjwXoAESJy418fII_khpA5hl9v.

About Pioneers of Tech Health

Pioneers of Health Tech brings together health professionals from Startups, Corporates and Health Institutions which foster digital health solutions from a deep technological perspective. The event focuses on health entrepreneurs and enthusiasts as well as on the digital health community locally (extended DACH region) and internationally. In each session, one high-caliber tech expert provides us with the thrilling knowledge to understand one of the core technologies of future health care. Plus, market-leading startups that apply the selected technology share deep insights about their digital health solutions. Discover the power of technological innovations in healthcare! For more information, please visit digital-health.io.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitterand Facebookpages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Press Release

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
