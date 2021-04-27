Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Serving Made Easy: Smart Glasses and Dining in the Near Future

04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Serving Made Easy: Smart Glasses and Dining in the Near Future
27-April-2021
Gordon Ramsay's dreams come to life

There's nothing quite like the frustration of a botched restaurant order. Sitting there, patiently waiting for your food...only to be disappointed by a backed-up kitchen or server who misheard your request.

What if this experience could be laid to rest by a tech innovation?

Smart Glasses give users hands-free access to the digital world's many benefits.

Among them: the ability to capture a diner's order in the cloud - as it's being spoken.

READ: Find your next favorite restaurant on Yelp - no hands required

Why servers and restaurateurs could soon fall in love with Smart Glasses:

Less wasted food

With speech-to-text, a microphone could transcribe a diner's order as they give it - instantly sending it to the kitchen. This means far less food would be thrown out as 'wrong orders' would become a thing of the past. Consider how much revenue this would save restaurant owners.

Diner seating 2.0

Modern hosts and hostesses use tablets to seat guests. What if seating layouts were displayed in the corner of their eye? This would mean all waitstaff could instantly be notified of new dining parties in real-time.

Insta-reviews

In the digital age, restaurants live and die by reviews. What if servers could capture an impressed guest's testimonial on the spot? Once a diner consents, Smart Glasses could record these moments and instantly upload 5-star reviews to Yelp or Google Reviews.

Never forget a face

With facial recognition software, servers would never again forget a regular's name. Customer names and dietary preferences could instantly appear, allowing waitstaff to curate ideal dining experiences for every guest. This also means that guests could walk into a hotspot for the first time and their server wouldn't have to ask before handing them a gin and tonic.


Smart Glasses would ensure servers never make a mistake again - giving Gordon Ramsay no reason to berate them.Image credit: The Telegraph Dining enters the 21st century

As the ongoing pandemic proves, adversity breeds innovation.

Industries and businesses have tackled the past year's challenges in different ways.

Leaders in healthcare, engineering and business operations have successfully navigated financial pitfalls with Smart Glasses.

Is the world of hospitality the next to benefit?

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:05aSERVING MADE EASY : Smart Glasses and Dining in the Near Future
PU
04/24SERVING MADE EASY : Smart Glasses and Dining in the Near Future
PU
04/23VUZIX  : Speech-to-Text Perfection with Voice Input on Vuzix Blade and M400 Smar..
PU
04/22VUZIX  : 2020 a Record Sales Year for Vuzix, AR Smart Glasses Industry
PU
04/22VUZIX  : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Resul..
PR
04/20VUZIX  : BlueJeans by Verizon Now Supports Vuzix Smart Glasses
PR
04/15VUZIX  : AI-Powered Troubleshooting for Field Service Techs on Vuzix Smart Glass..
PU
04/13VUZIX  : Could the Insurance Industry be Transformed by Smart Glasses?
PU
04/09VUZIX  : April 9, 2021 Vuzix to Offer Cross-Industry AR Scalability Takeaways Pa..
PU
04/09VUZIX  : ­­­­Vuzix to Offer Cross-Industry AR Scalability Takeaways Panel Discus..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 42,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -70,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 620 M -
EV / Sales 2021 72,6x
EV / Sales 2022 39,2x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 31,67 $
Last Close Price 25,82 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Alexander Ruckdaeschel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION184.36%1 620
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED20.83%38 155
HEXAGON AB13.63%37 191
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED17.15%27 778
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.71%26 611
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.13%16 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ