Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart and Safe: Vuzix Devices Officially Certified as Medical Electrical Equipment

07/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smart and Safe: Vuzix Devices Officially Certified as Medical Electrical Equipment
01-July-2021
﻿M400, M4000 Smart Glasses meet EMC safety standards

If deemed unsafe, a technology is useless. This truth plagues developers of drone swarms and driverless vehicles - innovations that could be revolutionary, if only the risks didn't outweigh the benefits.

Today, Vuzix Smart Glasses and the entire wearable display tech industry fell on the right side of history, with M400 and M4000 devices earning EMC Safety Standard Certification for Medical Electrical Equipment.

While it comes as no surprise, it represents yet another step forward for the hands-free tech - which are increasingly being adopted by global healthcare leaders.

READ: How are Smart Glasses Revolutionizing the World of Caregiving?

What meeting EMC safety standards means for Vuzix M-Series Smart Glasses:

Disturbance-free

Probably the most important aspect of the certification is health-related - it proves that Smart Glasses don't emit electromagnetic disturbances. This is paramount, as the devices would be unusable. Instead, they're already becoming a foundational part of medical practices and procedures.

The Operating Room, evolved

Completely hands-free, Smart Glasses allow doctors to focus 100% of their attention on procedures. They don't even need an assistant to feed their instructions verbally - all vital info can be found in their display. Thanks to AR (augmented reality), doctors are automatically fed instructions and tips directly into their eyes. They can even summon info using their voice.

Vuzix M400 & M4000 Smart Glasses have received EMC Safety Standard Certification for Medical Electric Equipment. Medical to mainstream

Spurred by the global pandemic, the healthcare industry has embraced Smart Glasses. The hands-free technology helps practitioners across the world follow physical distancing protocols while treating patients.

The devices also make it easier to follow sanitation protocols, as they provide info without the need to grasp a tablet or clipboard.

It also helps them connect to colleagues with unprecedented ease, allowing experienced doctors to walk trainees through even the most complex procedures.

The technology's popularity in the medical world should trigger adoption across industries. After all, Smart Glasses are considered the next evolutionary step after smartphones.

Until then, expect the technology to gradually ease its way into mainstream life - just as Zoom and other teleconferencing apps did over the past year.

See the full press release here.

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation



Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:12aSMART AND SAFE : Vuzix Devices Officially Certified as Medical Electrical Equipm..
PU
06/30VUZIX  : June 29, 2021 Vuzix and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Ge..
PU
06/29VUZIX  : and TeamViewer to Offer Best Practices Event for Getting Started with A..
PR
06/29VUZIX  : John Deere Leans On Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in Brazil
PU
06/25VUZIX  : June 25, 2021 Ohana One International Virtual Surgical Sight Program Ut..
PU
06/25VUZIX  : Ohana One International Virtual Surgical Sight Program Utilizing Vuzix ..
PR
06/23VUZIX CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22VUZIX  : The Top 5 Reasons to Get Excited About Vuzix Smart Glasses
PU
06/17VUZIX  : June 17, 2021 Vuzix to Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Today Read More
PU
06/17VUZIX  : to Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Today
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 157 M 1 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,7x
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,35 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Timothy Harned Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION102.09%1 108
HEXAGON AB19.97%38 075
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.00%33 634
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED44.61%33 256
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION37.77%27 326
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED6.85%19 631