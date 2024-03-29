The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Vuzix Corporation (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VUZI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 27, 2024, Vuzix announced that it would be unable to timely file its 2023 annual report “due to the expanded nature of the audit for 2023 regarding certain transactions and time required to complete it.”

On this news, Vuzix’s stock price fell $0.12, or 9%, to close at $1.21 per share on March 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

