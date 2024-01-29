ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that NTT QONOQ, the XR arm of NTT Group, Japan's leading company in the telecommunications business, now supports the use of its NTT XR Real Support solution on Vuzix M400™ smart glasses.

NTT XR Real Support* is a remote work support solution using mixed reality (MR) technology to solve problems such as technical transfer, manpower shortage, and ensuring safety. It contains various functions of web conferencing tools, and MR functions provide support for on-site work that cannot be achieved by other tools. Japan's labor force continues to be impacted by a declining birthrate and aging population, and the use of mixed reality to facilitate remote operation is one way to address this challenge. NTT XR Real Support is mainly intended for use in the infrastructure industry such as electricity, gas, and communications, and in the manufacturing industry, which handles expensive equipment and precision machinery. Its use makes it possible to decrease the number of needed on-site workers, reduce downtime, and shorten training times.

* https://www.nttqonoq.com/realsupport/

"Vuzix M400 AR smart glasses are the ideal workhorse for a variety of market verticals and use cases, and we are thrilled to have NTT QONOQ offer its remote support solution on them to its broad customer base," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "NTT QONOQ has already established itself as a broad and comprehensive supplier of mixed reality solutions. We look forward to working with them to bring Vuzix smart glasses to a wide range of their customers."

The Real Support app can be found at the Vuzix app store at https://apps.vuzix.com/.

About NTT QONOQ

QONOQ started business as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO, Inc. on October 1, 2022. For individual customers and corporate customers, we use XR such as VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and MR (mixed reality), based on the three business pillars of metaverse, digital twin, and XR devices. We provide a variety of services and solutions. The purpose of QONOQ is to create new experiences by continuously moving between real and digital spaces. Believing in the potential of ideas and technology, we continue to explore the unknown together with developers and all others.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Oxford, UK; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

