Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vuzix : Businesses Identify Vuzix Smart Glasses as a Solution to Supply Chain Problems

11/25/2021 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Businesses Identify Vuzix Smart Glasses as a Solution to Supply Chain Problems
25-November-2021
Wearable display technology could improve shipping and delivery infrastructure

Supply chains are scrambling to overcome a series of challenges that have persisted since March 2020. Yet, the holiday season is unlikely to show the global infrastructure any mercy.

Global shipping and delivery faces several unprecedented obstacles:

A good start to solving global supply chain issues is equipping shipping pros with Vuzix smart glasses.

These issues are just the tip of the overextended iceberg. Not surprisingly, the world's port authorities and shipping leaders are looking for solutions. Many have found it in a technology on the rise: smart glasses.

Hands-free, wearable displays leverage the power of AR (augmented and assisted reality) and have emerged as a cost-effective solution to supply chain strain.

RELATED: Facebook Jumps into the Smart Glasses Arena

They have the power to make life much easier for supply chain workers, truck drivers, and everyone else involved in getting products from A to B.

How VuzixⓇ Smart Glasses can clear supply chain gridlock: Next-gen teleconferencing

Shippers can share their first-person view with supervisors and other team members. Voice-activated and user-friendly, Vuzix Smart Glasses offer a wide range of leading teleconferencing apps, including Zoom, Skype, and Webex. Workers no longer have to stop what they're doing to speak with teammates, as video streams appear non-intrusively in their field of vision.

Inventory mastery

Hand scanners are about to become extinct. Many warehouse workers are already using Vuzix devices to instantly scan barcodes, greatly reducing the time it takes to process orders. Shipping workers can use this feature to cut shipment processing times in half.

Top-notch training

A shortage of shipping pros means that industry newbies are expected to hit the ground running. Smart glasses allow trainers to seamlessly get new employees up to speed. In fact, wearable displays offer the next best thing to having a manager over a trainee's shoulder, guiding them as they learn.

The hands-free era in shipping and delivery infrastructure

It takes a great deal of time to process massive shipments that arrive at the world's ports.

With more people purchasing things online than ever before, increased strain forces the shipping industry to search for new ways to keep things running smoothly.

Smart glasses can be part of the solution. They've already been proven to increase worker efficiency in warehouses, hospitals, and telecom, among other spaces.

Learn more about how smart glasses can save business time and money here.

"Vuzix" is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of those product and company names does not imply an affiliation with or endorsement by them.


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:10pVUZIX : Businesses Identify Vuzix Smart Glasses as a Solution to Supply Chain Problems
PU
03:00pVUZIX VISION : Maintaining Eye Health in the Wearable Display Era
PU
11/19Vuzix and TeleVU Webinar Will Highlight Smart Glasses Harnessing the Power of AR and AI..
PR
11/16VUZIX : Upgrades Speech Recognition on M400, M4000 Smart Glasses
PU
11/12Vuzix Reports Continued Smart Glasses Growth in Q3-2021 - Form 8-K
PU
11/12VUZIX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/12Vuzix Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
11/11Vuzix Shield™ Smart Glasses Named as Honoree for Multiple CES 2022 Innovation Awa..
PR
11/10Vuzix to Participate in 4 Investor Conferences in November & December
PU
11/09Vuzix to Participate in 12th Annual Augmented World Expo USA Event
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VUZIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 772 M 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,8x
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,14 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Timothy Harned Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION33.70%772
HEXAGON AB24.17%39 361
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED39.78%32 811
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION55.60%31 959
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-17.33%29 606
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.67%20 422