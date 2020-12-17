Vuzix : December 17, 2020 Envirotainer Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses-Based Remote Training to Support its Active Temperature-Controlled Containers for COVID-19 Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Shipments Read More

Log in
Envirotainer Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses-Based Remote Training to Support its Active Temperature-Controlled Containers for COVID-19 Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Shipments

12/17/2020 | 05:53pm EST
Press Release

Envirotainer Deploys Vuzix Smart Glasses-Based Remote Training to Support its Active Temperature-Controlled Containers for COVID-19 Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Shipments

ROCHESTER, NY, December 17, 2020 - Vuzix® Corporation(NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, has successfully deployed an AR smart glasses-basedremote training program globally utilizing Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to support their fleet of more than 6,000 active temperature-controlledcontainers which are being used today to ship COVID-19vaccines, as well as other pharmaceuticals in need of a temperature- controlled environment.

The arrival of COVID-19 presented new challenges for Envirotainer's operations to hold on-site trainings in their more than 50 stations across to world, in line with the regulatory compliance and inspection requirements. With the limitation of global travel, Envirotainer turned to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses equipped with Vuzix Remote Assist (VRA) software that is being used to connect trainers remotely to their partners on-site at field stations to guide them through detailed training requirements.

"We experimented with other smart glasses in the past but with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic we quickly turned to Vuzix as a business partner to help solve operational challenges related to training our staff in the field," commented Niklas Adamsson, Chief Operating Officer at Envirotainer. "We look forward to expanding the use of AR smart glasses over time to support more extensive use cases."

"Envirotainer is another great example of how companies are turning to Vuzix Smart Glasses to deliver cost- effective solutions, including alternatives to in-person gatherings and enablement of advanced remote support for field technicians," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Envirotainer

Envirotainer is the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals. The company develops, manufactures and offers leasing of innovative container solutions, including validation, support and service, for pharma products that require a controlled environment. Thanks to a truly

global presence with the world's largest active container fleet, the most extensive network and more than 35

years of industry expertise, Envirotainer is able to meet the customers' need for innovative and reliable solutions - available from any location to any destination. The company operates through an open, global network of airlines and forwarders and the headquarters is located outside of Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.envirotainer.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitterand Facebookpages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Envirotainer and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or

intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359- 5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:52:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
