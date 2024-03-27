By Sabela Ojea

Vuzix is delaying the publication of its 2023 results with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The smart-glasses manufacturer on Wednesday said it plans to file a notification of late filing, which allows for a 15-day grace period for its 10-k filing.

The company, which was set to publish its latest results on Thursday, said it expects to complete the required audit procedures in time to file the results within the grace period.

Vuzix said the decision comes as a result of the expanded audit for 2023 following certain transactions.

In the latest quarter, Vuzix reported wider-than expected losses and a drop in sales as a result of delays in some customer orders and sales of its M400 smart glasses.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-24 1813ET