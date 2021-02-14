Vuzix : February 10, 2021 Vuzix Expands its Global Smart Surgeries Presence by Collaborating with Rods & Cones for M-Series Smart Glasses Platform Support Read More

Log in
Vuzix : February 10, 2021 Vuzix Expands its Global Smart Surgeries Presence by Collaborating with Rods & Cones for M-Series Smart Glasses Platform Support

02/14/2021 | 11:05pm EST
Vuzix Expands its Global Smart Surgeries Presence by Collaborating with Rods & Cones for M-Series Smart Glasses Platform Support

ROCHESTER, NY, February 10, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a strategic partnership with Rods & Cones,a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform. Rods & Cones will add the M-Series Smart Glasses as an additional video capturing device to support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts.

Rods & Cones provides an end-to-end surgery proximity platform to securely connect an operation theater with remote assisting surgeons, product specialists, or medical professionals anywhere in the world to support optimal collaborative workflow. This platform, which is compliant with GDPR and HIPPA regulations, now includes both the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses. Using the 13 MP phased detect auto focus camera providing full 4K video streaming on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, the Rods & Cones platform will let frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This will allow remote platform users to triple the number of surgeries they can attend in a single day. Other use cases include learning curve management, expert escalation, onboarding training of new employees and overall service level differentiation.

"We are excited to work with Vuzix to enhance our growing surgical and healthcare service across Europe and the United States with powerful Smart Glasses," said Bruno Dheedene, CEO and co-founder of Rods & Cones.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rods & Cones as a Vuzix Smart Glasses platform partner that will now support their network of healthcare professionals to deliver surgical and medical services through the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Rods & Cones

Rods & Cones is an international group of medical device experts who are committed to solving the biggest problems facing surgeons in the operating room. The company offers an end-to-end service including a revolutionary new technology that allows surgeons, medical device specialists, and other experts to work together remotely - before, during, and after surgical procedures. Its fully virtual surgical-collaboration service expands surgical knowledge in real-time, decreases risk, and even lowers consulting costs.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses capabilities, our relationship and future business opportunities with Rods & Cones and in the medical and healthcare industries, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporationed_mcgregor@vuzix.comTel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.comwww.vuzix.com

Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
