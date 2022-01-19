Vuzix : Latest Software Release Extends Network Reach and Flexibility

M400 OS Version 2.4.0 features several exciting improvements
The January 2022 software release on VuzixⓇsmart glasses is set to strengthen the company's hold on the wearable displays market for enterprise.
Vuzix M400 smart glasses update (OS version 2.4.0) will make it even easier for users in remote areas to connect to the internet over the hands-free devices.
What does that mean? That wearers can now use their devices wherever Verizon's 5G network reaches.
This is a huge boon to businesses that have equipped team members with Vuzix products.
In particular, field service workerswho rely on the hands-free devices can plug into certain 5G phones and mobile hotspots to access Verizon's 5G networkthroughout the US.
As smart glasses become more commonplace in remote field service roles, this update has the potential to save countless businesses moneywhile also increasing productivity.
A new update to Vuzix M400 smart glasses gives users easier access to Verizon's 5G network across the US. As wearable displays become more common among field service workers, this development has the potential to drastically cut costs and increase productivity across several industries.
A new update to Vuzix M400 smart glasses gives users easier access to Verizon's 5G network across the US. As wearable displays become more common among field service workers, this development has the potential to drastically cut costs and increase productivity across several industries.
What to expect from the M400 OS update version 2.4.0
Most notably, OS Version 2.4.0 lets users connect to Verizon's 5G network by plugging directly into certain 5G phones and hotspots. This is possible through any 5G-enabled smartphone and enables calls from virtually anywherewithout the use of a phone.
Other improvements to the M400 from OS update 2.4.0:
-
Voice commands: By adding an option to display speech bubbles, users can now control more apps than ever (including Microsoft Teams) using their voice.
-
Security upgrade: Users can now unlock their M400 device hands-free. This is especially helpful in operating rooms and laboratory environments, where sanitation issues make hands-free device control a priority. Device security is in no way compromised by this feature, as cutting-edge voice recognition technology is used.
-
Hands-free reading: Users can navigate PDFs simply by moving their head. This feature allows users to control document views with their head motion, and stay hands-free while using work instructions. The implications in healthcare, warehousing, field service workand other industries are exciting as users aren't delayed by the use of handheld devices.
-
WiFi-plus: It's now easier for user's to get their location from WiFi networks and the Vuzix Companion app.
-
This update represents another step forward to smart glasses, as the improvements detailed above make it easier for businesses to benefit from the hands-free devices.
See the full M400 OS Version 2.4.0 release notes here.
"Vuzix" is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of those product and company names does not imply an affiliation with or endorsement by them.
Disclaimer
Vuzix Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 17:54:05 UTC.