Vuzix : Latest Software Release Extends Network Reach and Flexibility

M400 OS Version 2.4.0 features several exciting improvements

The January 2022 software release on VuzixⓇsmart glasses is set to strengthen the company's hold on the wearable displays market for enterprise.

Vuzix M400 smart glasses update (OS version 2.4.0) will make it even easier for users in remote areas to connect to the internet over the hands-free devices.

What does that mean? That wearers can now use their devices wherever Verizon's 5G network reaches.

This is a huge boon to businesses that have equipped team members with Vuzix products.

In particular, field service workerswho rely on the hands-free devices can plug into certain 5G phones and mobile hotspots to access Verizon's 5G networkthroughout the US.

As smart glasses become more commonplace in remote field service roles, this update has the potential to save countless businesses moneywhile also increasing productivity.

A new update to Vuzix M400 smart glasses gives users easier access to Verizon's 5G network across the US. As wearable displays become more common among field service workers, this development has the potential to drastically cut costs and increase productivity across several industries.

A new update to Vuzix M400 smart glasses gives users easier access to Verizon's 5G network across the US. As wearable displays become more common among field service workers, this development has the potential to drastically cut costs and increase productivity across several industries.

What to expect from the M400 OS update version 2.4.0

Most notably, OS Version 2.4.0 lets users connect to Verizon's 5G network by plugging directly into certain 5G phones and hotspots. This is possible through any 5G-enabled smartphone and enables calls from virtually anywherewithout the use of a phone.

Other improvements to the M400 from OS update 2.4.0: