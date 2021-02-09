Vuzix : M4000 Powers Construction Site Audit

09-February-2021

Bringing an end to hard-to-reach areas

Most industries and careers are affected by COVID-19. Site auditors and inspectors are among them as personnel can't simply arrive and inspect sites in-person anymore.

With social distancing protocols top-of-mind, auditors have begun to use drones to perform quick, efficient inspections from a safe distance.

Drones4Geologyin Barcelona helps lead the charge. Recently, the geology-focused drone services provider conducted a successful worksite inspection using a DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

Of greater significance, they controlled the drone using a pair of Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses.

The inspection went off without a hitch:

The drone's field-of-view was broadcast onto the Smart Glasses' display

The wearable display tech offered seamless control, with no need to constantly look up from a tablet

Hard-to-reach areas were easily accessed, as Smart Glasses and remote control combined to create a video game-like experience

Even the most narrow areas were quickly and efficiently navigated

A construction site audit in Barcelona was conducted using a drone and pair of Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses.

Image credit:

Drone technology and Smart Glasses

Cranes, elevated facilities, & other machinery were closely inspected through an HD display.

Drones4Geology's co-founder, Fernando Borràs Castelló, performed the safest inspection of his career.

This isn't the first time Vuzix Smart Glasses and drones combined to provide business solutions. Professional videographers rely on the technology in increased numbers.

