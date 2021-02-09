Log in
Vuzix : M4000 Powers Construction Site Audit

02/09/2021 | 03:06am EST
Vuzix M4000 Powers Construction Site Audit
09-February-2021
Bringing an end to hard-to-reach areas

Most industries and careers are affected by COVID-19. Site auditors and inspectors are among them as personnel can't simply arrive and inspect sites in-person anymore.

With social distancing protocols top-of-mind, auditors have begun to use drones to perform quick, efficient inspections from a safe distance.

Drones4Geologyin Barcelona helps lead the charge. Recently, the geology-focused drone services provider conducted a successful worksite inspection using a DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

READ: Blind Photographer Uses Vuzix Smart Glasses to See. You read that right.

Of greater significance, they controlled the drone using a pair of Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses.

The inspection went off without a hitch:

  • The drone's field-of-view was broadcast onto the Smart Glasses' display
  • The wearable display tech offered seamless control, with no need to constantly look up from a tablet
  • Hard-to-reach areas were easily accessed, as Smart Glasses and remote control combined to create a video game-like experience
  • Even the most narrow areas were quickly and efficiently navigated
A construction site audit in Barcelona was conducted using a drone and pair of Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses.Image credit: PR Newswire Drone technology and Smart Glasses

Cranes, elevated facilities, & other machinery were closely inspected through an HD display.

Drones4Geology's co-founder, Fernando Borràs Castelló, performed the safest inspection of his career.

This isn't the first time Vuzix Smart Glasses and drones combined to provide business solutions. Professional videographers rely on the technology in increased numbers.

Learn how the Vuzix M4000 could solve your business needs.

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
