Vuzix : Multiple Languages Supported on Zoom Companion App for Vuzix Smart Glasses

01/18/2021 | 10:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Multiple Languages Supported on Zoom Companion App for Vuzix Smart Glasses
19-January-2021
Bringing together the international business community

As the world further globalizes, technology that connects foreign markets becomes more important. Vuzix Smart Glasses play a major role in bringing different cultures together as businesses increasingly rely on the tech for communication.

From day one, Zoomon all M-Series Vuzix Smart Glasseshas supported multiple languages - not limited to French, German, Spanish, Mandarin, & Japanese. They've all been accessible on your headset.

Now, the smartphone companion appfor operating with these Vuzix Smart Glasses also supports these languages.

READ: Fight 'Zoom Fatigue' and turn your home into an office with Smart Glasses

As a global supplier of Smart Glasses solutions, this demonstrates Vuzix' commitment to the international business community.

Tap into foreign markets with languages including French, German, Spanish, Japanese & more on Zoom for Vuzix Smart Glasses.

We at Vuzix are advocates of human connection and understanding. This update is in keeping with these values.

Available for $99.99/year, Zoom for Vuzix Smart Glasseshelps you stay connected - from anywhere.

No hands required.

'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation


Disclaimer

Vuzix Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 03:05:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -20,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2020 31,6x
EV / Sales 2021 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart VUZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vuzix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VUZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,83 $
Last Close Price 9,00 $
Spread / Highest target -11,1%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul J. Travers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grant Russell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Shane Porzio Vice President-Engineering
Edward William Kay Independent Director
Alexander Ruckdaeschel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VUZIX CORPORATION-0.94%384
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.00%35 640
HEXAGON AB0.51%33 079
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED20.68%26 886
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.48%21 818
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED9.24%18 068
