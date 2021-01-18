Vuzix : Multiple Languages Supported on Zoom Companion App for Vuzix Smart Glasses

Multiple Languages Supported on Zoom Companion App for Vuzix Smart Glasses
19-January-2021
Bringing together the international business community
As the world further globalizes, technology that connects foreign markets becomes more important. Vuzix Smart Glasses play a major role in bringing different cultures together as businesses increasingly rely on the tech for communication.
From day one, Zoomon all M-Series Vuzix Smart Glasseshas supported multiple languages - not limited to French, German, Spanish, Mandarin, & Japanese. They've all been accessible on your headset.
Now, the smartphone companion appfor operating with these Vuzix Smart Glasses also supports these languages.
As a global supplier of Smart Glasses solutions, this demonstrates Vuzix' commitment to the international business community.
Tap into foreign markets with languages including French, German, Spanish, Japanese & more on Zoom for Vuzix Smart Glasses.
We at Vuzix are advocates of human connection and understanding. This update is in keeping with these values.
Available for $99.99/year, Zoom for Vuzix Smart Glasseshelps you stay connected - from anywhere.
No hands required.
'Vuzix' is a registered trademark of Vuzix Corporation
Disclaimer
Vuzix Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 03:05:00 UTC