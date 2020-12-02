Vuzix : November 30, 2020 PGE Group Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Support Maintenance of Windfarms Read More

PGE Group Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Support

Maintenance of Windfarms

ROCHESTER, NY, November, 30 2020 - Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Valmet, a leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, has deployed Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses at PGE Group, the largest vertically integrated electric utility in Poland in terms of revenues, installed capacity and electricity generation volume. 1000 Realities, a team of Augmented and Virtual Reality software experts, was responsible for securing the PGE Group account.

Using 1000 Realities' innovative Edge Realities software platform and the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, operators at PGE Energia Odnawialna are now performing maintenance services at the Kisielice windfarm. Wearing M400 Smart Glasses equipped with Edge Realities software, operators are able to perform faster and more precise inspections, and now also report the status of machinery in real time simply by tapping the touchpad on the Vuzix Smart Glasses.

"The prominent feature of Edge Realities is that any computing is fully outsourced, and it's powering the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to provide our customer with real-time guidance and system diagnostic information when and where they need it. We look forward to supporting the PGE Group as they continue to expand their smart glasses program," said Justyna Janicka, Co-Founder of 1000 Realities.

"The versatility of our M400 Smart Glasses continues to drive customer demand across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases by allowing our customers to bring expertise and situational awareness to the field that enables technicians to perform daily maintenance activities more efficiently," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About 1000 Realities

1000 Realities Group is an award-winning team of VR and AR experts. Our Edge Realities platform makes it easy to map and add digital overlays to any environment, no matter how complex. Based on SLAM, the synergy between 5G and Edge Computing and device-agnostic design, AR tools can be smoothly deployed, and the digital overlays may be shared between users in real time. With its unique capability, compatibility with smart glasses and user-friendliness, it can be used across a diverse field of industrial/commercial environments: maintenance and service support, remote support, indoor navigation, IoT visualizations, learning assistance, gaming and entertainment, and much more. For more information, visit 1000 Realities website, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

