  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 03:47:57 pm EDT
5.955 USD   +14.30%
Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

04/25/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its first quarter 2022 operating results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), May 10, 2022.

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Sks0BRX8.

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers and Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Investors who would like to submit questions to management for response during the call's Q&A session, time permitting, can do so by emailing Ed McGregor at ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com prior to the start of the call.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on May 10, 2022 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13729447.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations 
Vuzix Corporation 
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com 
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, 
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com  www.vuzix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-business-update-301532256.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
