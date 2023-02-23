Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vuzix Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VUZI   US92921W3007

VUZIX CORPORATION

(VUZI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:47:51 2023-02-23 pm EST
4.545 USD   +1.22%
03:36pVuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update
PR
02/22Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for Its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart Glasses
PR
02/22Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart Glasses
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

02/23/2023 | 03:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To join the live conference call, please dial 877-709-8150 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or 201-689-8354 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada) 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/ or directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wF3xyd0T.

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers and Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Telephonic and webcast replays will be available for 30 days starting on March 1, 2023 at approximately 5:30 PM (ET). To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13736502.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 278 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations 
Vuzix Corporation 
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com 
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, 
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-and-business-update-301754905.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VUZIX CORPORATION
03:36pVuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial ..
PR
02/22Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for Its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart Glasses
PR
02/22Vuzix Announces Android 11 Support for its Latest Portfolio of Enterprise Smart Glasses
CI
02/16Vuzix Advances the Vuzix Ultralite™ OEM Platform to Better Facilitate Visual GPT ..
PR
02/09Vuzix Enters Formal Reseller Relationship with OPTAC-X
PR
02/09Vuzix Corporation Enters Formal Reseller Relationship with OPTAC-X
CI
02/07Vuzix Smart Glasses Have Provided Remote Assistance Service for Over 40,000 Operating R..
PR
01/31Global Aerospace Customer Expands Deployment of Vuzix' SAP-Certified Warehouse Solution
PR
01/31Global Aerospace Customer Expands Deployment of Vuzix' Sap-Certified Warehouse Solution
CI
01/25Vuzix Says it Is Seeing Growing Demand for 4G, 5G Smart Glasses From Telecom Customers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VUZIX CORPORATION
More recommendations