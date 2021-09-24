Vuzix : September 23, 2021 KTI Ingeniería Expands Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses Throughout Chile Read More

Press Release

KTI Ingeniería Expands Deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses

Throughout Chile

ROCHESTER, NY, September 23, 2021 - Vuzix® Corporation(NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Latin America distributor KTI Ingeniería ("KTI") has brought Vuzix Smart Glasses to a growing list of Chilean companies across multiple industry verticals, particularly in the highly populated and industrialized Biobío region. This list includes established companies such as CMPC, Difor, FCAB, Komatsu, Molycop, SQM and Statkraft among others.

Vuzix Smart Glasses in use (from left to right) by CMPC, SQM and Statkraft

CMPC is a multinational corporation that produces and markets wood, pulp, packaging products and household and personal use products. "We implemented the use of Vuzix Smart Glasses in our company because we cannot travel sporadically to the more than 40 countries where we sell our products. The objective of implementing this cutting-edge technology is to have greater access to our clients and take immediate resolutions," explained Pedro Silva, Cardboard Technical Assistance Supervisor of CMPC's Technical Deputy Manager.

Statkraft is an international energy producer of hydropower, wind power, solar power and gas-fired power and supplier of district heating. "Our plant is 45 minutes away, and each specialist has to constantly be traveling to operations. With the implementation of Vuzix Smart Glasses in our facilities, we were able to realize a reduction of trips and travel costs. Recently, we were able to remotely obtain the advice of an expert in Brazil thanks to these glasses," stated Mirko Ojeda, Dispatch Coordinator at Statkraft Chile.

German Domke, Commercial Deputy Manager of KTI, highlights the incorporation of Vuzix Smart Glasses in the region. "A recent study by PageGroup revealed that 60.3% of IT leaders in Latin America accelerated their digital transformation processes to stay operational in the pandemic. This technology will cause a great impact within the next few years. We are proud to support the different companies operating in Biobío and