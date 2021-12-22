Vuzix : The Fortune 50 Begins to Rely on Vuzix Smart Glasses

Industrial titans line up to improve operations with hands-free AR tech

Yet another Fortune 50company has submitted a follow-on order for VuzixⓇ smart glasses.

This order signals a growing trend among industry titans, as many of the world's largest companies are starting to see the benefits of equipping their team with wearable displays.

This latest high-profile order is being placed in an effort to support the company's international supply chain operations. For privacy reasons, the Vuzix client is not named in this article.

Lockdown measures have forced companies to change the way they operate. Business owners and operators need new ways to operate without risking their employees' health.

Smart glasses have filled the gap for many pioneering firms.

How wearable displays help businesses of all sizes save time and money: